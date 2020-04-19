Ministry confirms seven new cases of COVID-19 in West Bank

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah on Sunday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 in the occupied West Bank, which brings up the total number in Palestine to 431, the Palestine Information Centre reported.

Minister of Health, Dr. Mai al-Kaila, said in a statement this morning that seven Palestinian citizens have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ramallah, Tulkarem and Jerusalem, five of whom are members of one family.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Palestine has mounted to 431, including 307 in the West Bank, 13 in the Gaza Strip and 111 in Jerusalem.

The Minister said that 69 new cases have recovered, adding that the health condition of all current patients is stable.

