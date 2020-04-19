UK: Massive import of Turkish coronavirus supplies delayed

A huge delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the UK from Turkey has been delayed, The New Arab reports.

The substantial delivery of the desperately needed PPE was delayed for “logistical reasons”.

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick claimed in a statement that the shipment would arrive on Sunday, and would include 84 tonnes of supplies including 400,000 surgical gowns for Britain’s National Health Service (NHS).

The supplies are desperately needed over fears of running out of PPE, with NHS staff being told to reuse gowns and masks, and some hospitals warning the government their supplies are expected to run out completely by the end of the week.

Reusing PPE could put patients and NHS staff at substantial risk.

The UK is currently struggling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with 114,217 confirmed cases and 15,464 deaths, with 888 people dying on Saturday.

The shortage of PPE has hit the NHS hard, with medical staff dying of the virus, after prolonged exposure.

The UK government has come under fire for its inability so far to secure supplies of PPE, and its overall response to the virus.

Britain’s The Sun newspaper reported that despite the size of the Turkish shipment, it would only last for three days.

The Turkish army sent another planeload of coronavirus aid to the UK on April 11. Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said earlier this month that the country was producing one million masks a week.

