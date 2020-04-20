Islamic Movement in Israel distributes food parcels to needy in Jerusalem

The Islamic Movement in Israel has prepared and distributed 1,000 food parcels to needy people in occupied Jerusalem, Arab48.com reported on Sunday.

The distribution was done in cooperation with Al-Aqsa Society in an effort to ease the difficult living conditions which have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Film of the Movement’s volunteers working with those from the Society as well as Al-Furqan Association for Teaching Qur’an was aired live on Facebook. As part of the live broadcast, Al-Furqan held a children’s competition about Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Head of the Islamic Movement, Sheikh Hamad Abu Daabes, thanked the volunteers. He noted that the movement was the first popular organisation to take steps against Covid-19 in Israel, creating an emergency room in operation 24/7 as the pandemic progressed.

Sheikh Hamad revealed that the Islamic Movement has distributed 20,000 food parcels since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Israel, in addition to the 1,000 parcels distributed in occupied Jerusalem.

The latter, he pointed out, suffers from discrimination at the hands of the Israeli occupation authorities in relation to virus testing stations serving the Palestinian community.