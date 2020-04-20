Russia media slams Syria’s Assad as “weak”

A Russian news agency close to President Vladimir Putin criticised Syrian regime President, Bashar Al-Assad, describing him as “weak”, adding he cannot rule a country ravaged by corruption.

The Federal News Agency, owned by businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin who is known as “Putin’s chef”, added in a report published a few days ago that rampant corruption in Syria hinders cooperation between Damascus and Moscow.

The Russian report refuted the Syrian regime’s claim that the increase in electricity blackouts was a result of “terrorists” controlling the Hayyan and Al-Shaer gas fields in the city of Homs. It did not, however, give any further clarifications in this regard.

It warned that the gas production companies’ decision to increase prices would negatively affect the country’s economy.

The report went on to accuse influential figures in the Syrian regime of selling gas and resources outside the country.

Russia saved Al-Assad from an imminent military and economic collapse, allowing his forces to recapture large swathes of the country which had fallen into the hands of opposition groups.