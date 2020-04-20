Sudan: Restoration of land, property from Al-Bashir regime figures

Sudan has taken control of 390 plots of land from figures who were part of the regime of ousted President Omar Al-Bashir.

According to the Sudan News Agency, Empowerment Removal Committee member, Wajdi Saleh, said that the restored plots include 14 real estate properties, which consist of a ten-storey tower in Khartoum owned by an organisation belonging to Al-Bashir’s family.

He continued: “The Empowerment Removal Committee restored 73% of the shares of Al Rai Al Aam Company, which publishes the Sudanese Al Rai Al Aam newspaper.”

Yasser Al-Atta, a member of the Sovereign Council, said: “The committee’s goal is to eliminate the systematic empowerment of the defunct regime in favour of the National Congress, the former ruling party in Sudan.”

READ: Sudan army announces closure of General Command area to prevent sit-in

He continued: “The committee is working with transparency and in accordance with a clear law away from retaliation and redress, and in coordination with all relevant institutions, especially the Ministry of Justice.”

While committee member, Salah Manna, said: “The committee has issued a decision to restore the assets of the River Transport Authority, which is estimated at $450 million.”

The River Transport Authority is the largest of its kind in Africa and one of the oldest bodies in Sudan with huge assets in strategic locations in Khartoum and a number of other cities.