Arab League: Israel undermining PA’s fight against coronavirus

Israel is continuing to undermine the Palestinian Authority (PA)’s efforts in the battle against the coronavirus, the Arab League said in a statement yesterday.

According to international law and conventions, as an occupying power, Israel is responsible for protecting Palestinians, the Arab League said.

It warned of the devastating results of Israeli measures on the social and economic sectors in the territories during the lockdown which is being imposed due to the coronavirus.

The Arab League called on the international community and the UN to put pressure on the occupation to stop its measures against Palestinians.

At the same time, it warned of exploiting the lockdown to implement its settlements, annexing large areas of the West Bank, tighten its grip on Jerusalem, expel Palestinians from the Jordan valley and threatening the lives of Palestinian workers and prisoners.

