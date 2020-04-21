Iraq soldier killed, 5 wounded in Daesh attack in Diyala

An Iraqi soldier was killed and four others were wounded in an Daesh attack southwest of Baquba, in Diyala province, yesterday.

An Iraqi security source told the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that the terrorist group attacked a military post in the vicinity of Mahbubiyah near Bani Saad district, south-west of Baquba, wounding three soldiers.

He added that an explosive device had detonated while a military force was traveling to the area killing one soldier and wounding an officer.

Iraq declared victory over Daesh in December 2017 but elements of the group have continued to carry out attacks in the country.

READ: Daesh re-imposes itself in Iraq with mobile groups