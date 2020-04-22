Egypt: Muslim Brotherhood launches campaign to combat COVID-19

The Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt launched the “One People” campaign to tackle the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.

In statements campaign spokesperson, Ahmed Thabet said: “We chose the name ‘One People’ to emphasise the fact that we [Egyptians] belong to the same homeland and share the same future and destiny, and therefore, we must not be divided during the times of adversity.”

“We launched the campaign and we will introduce practical measures with the aim of overcoming all obstacles and challenges.” He did not mention what measures would be put in place to face the virus.

A Facebook page entitled “One People, we can” was created to help spread the campaign’s message. The group launches the initiative abroad because it is banned in Egypt.

As of Monday, Egypt reported 3,333 cases of coronavirus infections, including 821 recoveries and 250 deaths.

The Egyptian authorities banned the Muslim Brotherhood in late 2013, when former President Mohamed Morsi, who belonged to the organisation, was overthrown in a bloody military coup.