Egypt parliament approves amendment of US-sponsored Sinai development initiative

On Thursday the Egyptian parliament approved the first amendment of the assistance agreement signed between Egypt and the US regarding the North Sinai Development Initiative.

Commenting on the agreement, Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat confirmed the project will provide drinking water for around 300,000 citizens and sanitation services for around 100,000 citizens.

The minister explained that the second axis of the agreement, which is the ongoing project, is compatible with the economic and social reform program of the Egyptian government.

The amendment came with an additional grant of $6 million, bringing the total value of the agreement to $56 million.

Al- Mashat disclosed that the second axis includes: “Drilling water wells in North Sinai, the establishment of desalination plants, the work of a fish farm and the use of water from the farm in agriculture, and support for transportation services throughout the governorate,” as part of the Ministry of International Cooperation efforts to provide grants through development partners that contribute to improving the lives of citizens in Sinai, as part of the second phase of the Sinai Development Program.

