Under siege for 14 years, Palestinians are too broke to prepare for Ramadan

Gaza siege and coronavirus outbreak have left Palestinians with no funds to enjoy the holy month's traditions
April 24, 2020 at 3:51 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Israel, Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
 April 24, 2020 at 3:51 pm
Palestinian markets are empty ahead of the usual business Ramadan shopping period as the 14-year siege and coronavirus outbreak have left people with no funds to enjoy the holy month’s traditions, 24 April 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinian markets during Ramadan in Gaza on 24 April 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinian markets during Ramadan in Gaza on 24 April 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinian markets during Ramadan in Gaza on 24 April 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

