Thousands protest against Netanyahu amid COVID-19 in Israel

Thousands gathered Saturday in Tel Aviv to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu move to center power on the management of COVID-19, Anadolu reports.

Protesters in Rabin Square rallied to reject Netanyahu’s attempt to place more power on the management of the virus in his hand, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Demonstrators obeyed social distance rules during the protest, the newspaper said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel crossed 15,000 and the death toll nears 200.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 202,300 worldwide, with total infections nearing 2.9 million, while an excess of 814,000 patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

