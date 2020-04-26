Yemen's 5 provinces reject separatist self-governance

Five provinces in southern Yemen announced they do not recognize the self-governance of the UAE-backed separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), Anadolu reports.

Hadhramaut, Shabwa, al-Mahra, Abyan and Socotra administrations said they reject the self-governance and state of emergency declared by STC, and that they are loyal to President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and the legal government.

The authority to declare emergency lies with the president only, and militias cannot replace state institutions, Shabwa security forces said in a written statement.

The administration of Hadhramaut, the biggest province in the south, said the STC’s announcement is “a violation of legitimacy and the Riyadh Agreement”.

Abyan and Socotra administrations called for loyalty to the president, while the local authorities of Al-Mahra province said the STC’s step aimed at deepening the already existing crisis in the country.

The STC has not commented on stances of these five provinces.

Meanwhile, it is claimed that the UAE-backed forces have taken control in vital state institutions in Aden, local Alamaana.net news site — known for ties with STC — reported.

According to the report, STC units announced they seized banks, ports and airports in Aden, and called parties to collaborate with them.

The STC on Saturday night declared self-governance in the south of Yemen.

Yemen’s government rejected the STC’s self-governance, and described this act as a continuation of armed rebellion that started last August.

Riyadh Agreement

Hizam Emni units, part of the UAE-backed STC, seized control in the temporary capital Aden on Aug. 19, and then in Abyan and Shabwa provinces.

An agreement was signed between the Yemeni government and the UAE-backed STC on Nov. 5, 2019 in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh under the following terms of “government to go back to Aden, formation of a political government, all military units to be tied to defense and interior ministries, exchange of prisoners from both parties”.

Despite the agreement, particularly the security terms of the treaty have been breached. Another agreement was signed on April 20 between the Yemeni government and STC to implement the Riyadh Agreement.