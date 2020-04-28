Egypt building new iron barrier on Gaza border

The Egyptian Army has started building a new iron barrier along the country’s 14-kilometre border with the besieged Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported yesterday.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that electronic sensors would be placed in the barrier, which is about eight metres high.

The eyewitnesses said that building of the barrier started near Kerem Shalom Crossing (Karm Abu Salem) in the east and it is heading to the Mediterranean in the west.

This is in addition to the eight-metre high concrete barrier which is already in place along part of the border. A Road will be paved between the two barriers to allow army vehicles to travel across it.

Egyptian authorities and the Palestinian government in Gaza did not comment on this issue.

READ: Despite the Israeli blockade, Gaza is tackling Covid-19 with typical determination