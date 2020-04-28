Egypt’s COVID-19 crisis worsens

Egypt’s coronavirus crisis continues to worsen as two staff members at Al-Negelah quarantine hospital have died after contracting the virus.

Senior nurse Sayed Mohamed El-Mohsenawy, who had diabetes, died yesterday. On Saturday inventory keeper Nago Saleh El-Garary also died.

Discontent among Egypt’s medics continues to rise as the number of infection cases multiplies.

The anger is directed at the Ministry of Health and the government for failing to provide sufficient protective equipment and for not conducting adequate testing of patients or medics.

Dozens of hospitals suffer from a severe shortage of medical equipment and preventative supplies, whilst there are not enough beds for all the infected patients.

It is thought there are around 70 doctors currently infected with coronavirus though there has been no announcement on this issue from the Health Ministry.

Authorities have also been criticised for not doing enough to enforce social distancing.

Yesterday, Egypt’s Coptic Church announced the first COVID-19 cases among its clergymen. A monk at Qena Church of the Virgin Mary and deputy of the Archbishopric of Qena both tested positive for the virus.

All churches and services have been shut down for several weeks as part of government measures to stem the spread of the disease.

Yesterday witnessed Egypt’s official highest single day death toll at 20 people with 248 new infections.

One of these people was journalist Mamoud Riad who worked as head of the sports desk for Al-Khamis newspaper, making him the country’s first journalist to die of the disease.

Mahmoud and his family had previously been quarantined in Al-Agouza Hospital for three weeks after they tested positive.

In a Facebook post written shortly before his death, Riad complained about the negligence of COVID-19 patients in Egypt.

Chairman of the Press Syndicate has warned members to take precautionary measures to stay safe as official figures of infections hit 4,782 and the number of deaths 337. Critics and researchers believe the real figures are actually far higher.