Putin appoints new Russia envoy to Egypt

April 28, 2020 at 11:39 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Russia, Yemen
President of Russia, Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia on 24 March 2020 [Kremlin Press Office/Anadolu Agency]
Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Georgy Borisenko as the Federation’s ambassador to Egypt and Russian plenipotentiary to the League of Arab States, Russian News Agency (TASS) reported yesterday.

Borisenko was the director of the North America Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The appointment comes eight months after the sudden death of the former ambassador Sergei Kirpichenko, who served in this position from 2011 to 2 September 2019.

Kirpichenko died in an Egyptian hospital at the age of 68 and Russia has not yet revealed information about his death.

