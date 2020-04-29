Morocco to receive $150m in EU aid to support distance education

The European Union yesterday granted Morocco 1.5 billion dirhams ($150.8 million) in aid to support the country’s endeavour to activate distance education in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The financing agreement was signed by EU Ambassador to Morocco Claudia Wiedey, Moroccan Minister of Economy and Finance, Mohamed Bin Shaaboun, Minister of Education, Said Amzazi, and Director-General of the National Agency for the fight against illiteracy, Abdessamih Mahmoud.

According to a statement issued by the EU diplomatic delegation in Morocco, the aim of the project is to build a “close relationship” between the school and the parents by involving them in their children’s education.

READ: Campaign to counterattack UAE-sponsored electronic files, failure to contain spread of COVID-19

On 27 March, the European Union pledged €450 million ($488 million) in aid to Morocco, to be pumped into the special fund for management of the coronavirus pandemic created by King Mohammed VI.

On 16 March, the Moroccan government closed schools and universities and resorted to distance learning via social media platforms and various state-sponsored TV channels.

To date, the North African state has 4,252 cases of the potentially fatal diseases including 165 people who have died as a result.