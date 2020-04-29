Palestine’s Erekat mobilises EU’s position against Israel’s annexation plan

PLO Secretary Saeb Erekat yesterday called officials from Sweden and Belgium to discuss Israel’s plan to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

In a statement issued by his office and reported by Al-Quds Al-Arabi, Erekat said that he called the Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Lindi and the Chief of the Cabinet of the Belgian Foreign Ministry Bernard Quentin.

Erekat said they discussed the latest matters regarding the Palestinian cause and stressed the importance to reject the annexation plan, stop settlements, implement international law to end the occupation, and achieve peace based on the 1967 borders.

Support for UNRWA, the fight against the coronavirus the importance of international cooperation to defeat it were also on the agenda, he added.

The call comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he would carry out his plan to annex illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank in July.