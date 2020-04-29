Syrian-Palestinian considers running in 2020 US presidential race

Justin Amash, an independent congressman from Michigan, announced that he is launching an exploratory committee for a long-shot presidential bid as a Libertarian.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Today, I launched an exploratory committee to seek the Libertarian Party ’s nomination for president of the United States.”

He also stated that Americans are ready for practical approaches based in “humility” and “trust of the people”. Last year he told journalists “someone has to shake … up” the US’ two-party system.

Amash, 40, is the son of a Syrian mother and Palestinian father who moved to the US. Before entering congress, he worked as a lawyer and served a term from 2008-2010 in the Michigan state house.

Last July, he said he was leaving the Republican Party because he had become disenchanted with partisan politics of President Donald Trump.

According to the Washington Post, however, Amash’s campaign could help Trump win the election as votes would be split further, and away from his main rival Joe Biden.

