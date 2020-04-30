Daesh, Assad regime elements clash in Syria

Portuguese / Spanish / English

April 30, 2020 at 8:22 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Syria
Smoke rising behind destroyed vehicles and damaged buildings in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor province near the Iraqi border on 24 March 2019 [DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images]
Clashes have been reported between Daesh terrorist group and the Syrian regime supported by Iran-backed groups in oil-rich Deir ez-Zor region, according to local sources, Anadolu reports.

The regime elements stationed in the region targeted the positions of Daesh with artillery in the Mayadin district, west of Deir ez-Zor.

The terror group, which lost its positions in Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor in Syria, has been dispersed to the desert region east of Humus and west of Deir ez-Zor.

