Palestinian factions insist that annexation will not pass unnoticed

Palestinian National and Islamic Forces of Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate stressed on Wednesday that Israeli plans to annex illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank will not pass unnoticed, Quds News has reported.

“Our people are able to stand firm in the face of the Zionist-American plans,” the factions said in a media statement.

At the same time, they noted Israel’s “piracy” of Palestinian tax revenues and stricter measures taken against Palestinian women and girls held prisoner by the occupation state.

“Such moves will not weaken the will of our people and prisoners,” the groups insisted. “Under international law, the occupation authorities must release the elderly prisoners, women, children and those in need of medical care.”

Yet again, the signatories to the statement pointed out, Israel is in flagrant violation of international law, not only for keeping such prisoners behind bars during a pandemic but also making their conditions even worse.

In closing, the factions reiterated the importance of Palestinian national unity and ending the political division in order to be in a better position to challenge all US-Israeli projects intended to liquidate legitimate Palestinian rights.

