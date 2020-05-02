Yemen forces undermine UAE-backed militia attack on Socotra

Portuguese / Spanish / English

May 2, 2020 at 12:19 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, UAE, Yemen
Soldiers of the People's Resistance Forces, loyal to President of Yemen Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi take part in a military parade during the 54th Anniversary of the Yemeni Revolution of 26 September, at Gamal Abdel Nasser street in Taiz, Yemen on September 26, 2016
Governor of the Yemeni island of Socotra, Ramzi Mahrous, announced on Friday that the Yemeni government forces had undermined an attack on the capital of the island carried out by the UAE-backed militias, Yemeni Shabab news website reported.

Mahrous appeared in a clip widely published on the internet, stating that the government forces undermined the attack after clashes lasted several hours.

“We hope that did not happen, but the militia of the Transitional Council [backed by the UAE] pushed us to do so,” he disclosed. “We carried out our duty and protected the governorate, its people and its institutions.”

He pointed out that the Transitional Council mobilised fighters from other Yemeni governorates.

He also revealed the presidential order to hand over the mission of protecting the entrances of the governorate to the Saudi forces.

