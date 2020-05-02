Yemen forces undermine UAE-backed militia attack on Socotra

Governor of the Yemeni island of Socotra, Ramzi Mahrous, announced on Friday that the Yemeni government forces had undermined an attack on the capital of the island carried out by the UAE-backed militias, Yemeni Shabab news website reported.

Mahrous appeared in a clip widely published on the internet, stating that the government forces undermined the attack after clashes lasted several hours.

“We hope that did not happen, but the militia of the Transitional Council [backed by the UAE] pushed us to do so,” he disclosed. “We carried out our duty and protected the governorate, its people and its institutions.”

He pointed out that the Transitional Council mobilised fighters from other Yemeni governorates.

He also revealed the presidential order to hand over the mission of protecting the entrances of the governorate to the Saudi forces.