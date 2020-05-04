Portuguese / Spanish / English

Gaza adds coronavirus protection measures to fitness classes

Bodybuilder Ahmed El-Thalathiny, 27, says he cannot allow coronavirus measures to force him to reverse progress he has made in his fitness levels
Mohammed Asad
 May 4, 2020 at 12:20 pm
Palestinian karate coach Hasan El Raai trains Palestinian children at home due to coronavirus in Gaza City, Gaza on 4 May 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
