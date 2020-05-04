Gaza adds coronavirus protection measures to fitness classes

Bodybuilder Ahmed El-Thalathiny, 27, says he cannot allow coronavirus measures to force him to reverse progress he has made in his fitness levels, on 4 May 2020, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bodybuilder Ahmed El-Thalathiny, 27, says he cannot allow coronavirus measures to force him to reverse progress he has made in his fitness levels, on 4 May 2020, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinian karate coach Hasan El Raai trains Palestinian children at home due to coronavirus in Gaza City, Gaza on 4 May 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinian karate coach Hasan El Raai trains Palestinian children at home due to coronavirus in Gaza City, Gaza on 4 May 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinian karate coach Hasan El Raai trains Palestinian children at home due to coronavirus in Gaza City, Gaza on 4 May 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinian karate coach Hasan El Raai trains Palestinian children at home due to coronavirus in Gaza City, Gaza on 4 May 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinian karate coach Hasan El Raai trains Palestinian children at home due to coronavirus in Gaza City, Gaza on 4 May 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinian karate coach Hasan El Raai trains Palestinian children at home due to coronavirus in Gaza City, Gaza on 4 May 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bodybuilder Ahmed El-Thalathiny, 27, says he cannot allow coronavirus measures to force him to reverse progress he has made in his fitness levels, on 4 May 2020, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bodybuilder Ahmed El-Thalathiny, 27, says he cannot allow coronavirus measures to force him to reverse progress he has made in his fitness levels, on 4 May 2020, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bodybuilder Ahmed El-Thalathiny, 27, says he cannot allow coronavirus measures to force him to reverse progress he has made in his fitness levels, on 4 May 2020, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.