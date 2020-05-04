Iraq judiciary says it’s under pressure to exonerate corrupt politicians

Iraq’s judiciary has been under pressure to exonerate corrupt politicians being investigated for embezzlement and abuse of power, the spokesperson for the Supreme Judicial Council said yesterday.

Judge Abdul Sattar Bayrakdar said while the judiciary is taking serious steps to fight corruption and hold embezzlers to account, including some politicians and ministers, they have launched social media campaigns through their allies residing outside of Iraq to accuse Iraqi courts of persecuting them for political reasons.

He explained that the “corrupt politicians” launched their social media campaigns after their political parties failed to close their cases or provide them with protection.

“Some of them [the corrupt] are members of the House of Representatives who enjoy immunity,” he added.

“The judiciary’s message to those who steal public money is whatever your status or position, your lies will not save you,” he said.

