Stranded Indians register to leave the UAE

The Indian Embassy in the UAE has said that 203,660 Indians have registered online to return home during the coronavirus pandemic, local media reported on Sunday.

Last Wednesday, Indian officials in the Emirates opened an e-registration platform for their fellow citizens wishing to leave the country. According to the embassy, 50,000 used it to register in the first two days, while 153,660 registered through a similar platform.

The aim of the registration process, said the embassy, is to collect information about Indian citizens abroad during the virus crisis.

