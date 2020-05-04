US court drops $900m lawsuit against PA and PLO

The US Court of Appeals of the District of Colombia has dropped a lawsuit filed against the Palestinian Authority and Palestine Liberation Organisation, Wafa News Agency reported on Sunday.

The families of US-Israeli dual nationals killed in attacks allegedly carried out by Palestinians filed the case in 2004 and demanded around $900 million in damages.

The Court of Appeals decided that “The district court lacked personal jurisdiction over the defendants” in Shabtai Scott Shatsky vs the PLO, et al.

On its Facebook page, the Palestinian Ministry of Finance expressed its satisfaction with the ruling, saying that it is the result of the efforts made by its accredited team of attorneys in Washington.

