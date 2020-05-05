Saudi Arabia: 542 marriages registered online during Covid-19 crisis

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Justice announced on Monday that 542 marriages have been arranged via online registration since the start of the Covid-19 crisis and the temporary closure of government offices, the New Khaliji website has reported.

The online facility is intended to allow marriages to go ahead without delays and the usual need to attend the registry offices in person.

All services related to the completion of marriage contracts, explained the ministry, are now offered through a special portal.

Like most other countries around the world, in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus Saudi Arabia imposed an almost complete lockdown across the country.

As of Tuesday, 28,656 coronavirus cases and 191 deaths have been recorded in the Kingdom.

