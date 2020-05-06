Israel missiles target south-eastern Aleppo: SANA

The Syrian army’s air defences on Monday “confronted” an Israeli missile attack on the Assfaira region in Aleppo’s south-eastern countryside, Syria’s state-run news agency SANA reported, citing a military source.

The missile attack “targeted some military depots in Assfaira region, and the air defenses confronted the hostile missiles.”

The source told SANA that “verification is underway to evaluate the losses left by the aggression.”

In the past years, intermittent Israeli raids have targeted Syrian regime sites as well as military bases affiliated with Iran and its militias.

Israel has acknowledged in recent years that it has conducted many raids inside Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011 where it sees Iran’s presence as a strategic threat.

Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett told Israeli media last week that Israel would step up its campaign against Iran in Syria.