Parliament speaker: Iraq cannot fight Daesh ‘alone’

Iraq’s Parliament Speaker, Muhammad Al-Halbousi, said on Monday that Baghdad does not have the financial capacity to bear the cost of fighting Daesh on its own.

Al-Halbousi explained, in an interview with Sharqiya TV, that “the terrorists’ movement over the past two days is due to the absence of international intelligence efforts.”

He added that Daesh is a global threat and the international coalition has the ability and expertise to pursue terrorism.

“We cannot bear the consequences and cost of fighting Daesh alone.”

In January, Iraqi lawmakers passed a non-binding resolution calling on the government to expel foreign troops in response to the US’ killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

READ: US offered aid in fighting Daesh in Assad areas