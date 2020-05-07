Iran: Trump will regret withdrawing from nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said yesterday that US President Donald Trump will regret withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear agreement, IRNA news agency reported.

“Extremists in America as well as Israel have succeeded in persuading Trump to exit the nuclear agreement, believing that Iran would also withdraw, but Iran is committed to the agreement,” Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting, adding that under the agreement the UN arms embargo imposed on Iran will be lifted in October.

The president reiterated that lifting the arms embargo imposed on Iran is part of Resolution 2231, and therefore implementing it is the country’s legitimate right.

In 2018, Washington unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action of (JCPOA) signed between Tehran and the six world powers, which aimed to curb Iran’s nuclear activities and restrict the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missile program in return for lifting economic sanctions.

Since then, Washington has reimposed economic sanctions which had previously been lifted under the agreement while Tehran responded by reducing its commitments to pressure other signatories to shield its economy.

The United States recently said that it wants to extend the arms embargo.

