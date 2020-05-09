Abductee dies under torture in Houthi prison

A human rights source told Al-Asimah Online that abductee Abdullah Taher Al-Sharabi died under severe torture in the Houthi militias’ Al-Saleh prisons in the Taiz Governorate.

The source added that Al-Sharabi was subjected to brutal torture by the Houthi militias, which killed him during the holy month of Ramadan, in one of their crimes against humanity, and his body shows traces of torture and blood stains.

Al-Sharabi was among the exchange statements whose implementation was stalled due to the intransigence and refusal of the Houthi militias to engage in the efforts of the United Nations to release thousands of abductees and prisoners.

