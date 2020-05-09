Iran: Virus death toll at 6,589, cases cross 105,000

The coronavirus death toll in Iran rose to 6,589 with 48 more fatalities over the past 24 hours, state media reported on Saturday.

A total of 1,529 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past day, raising the overall count to 106,220, Iran’s state broadcaster reported, citing a statement from the Health Ministry.

It said 85,064 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,696 patients remain in critical condition.

A total of 573,220 tests have been conducted in the country, according to the ministry.

In Iran, one of the Middle Eastern countries hardest hit by the pandemic, COVID-19 was first detected in the city of Qom on February 19 and then spread throughout the country.

The government decided against imposing a total lockdown as seen in many other countries, but did close educational institutions and banned cultural, religious, and sports gatherings.

Since April 11, authorities in phases have allowed the reopening of “low-risk” businesses closed as part of measures to contain the virus’ spread.

The government also decided to reopen mosques in low-risk areas, while schools in these areas are set to resume on May 16.