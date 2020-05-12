Yemen ends school year early due to coronavirus outbreak

The Yemeni government yesterday decided to end the school year for the primary stage “prematurely” due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, SABA news agency reported.

The agency said the decision was made during a meeting between the Supreme National Emergency Committee for COVID-19 with the Saudi-backed Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik.

The agency added that the committee has accepted a proposal submitted by the minister of education to end the school year “early” for the primary stage.

The committee has directed the Ministers of Higher Education and Education to prepare a plan for high school and university students.

The Yemeni government suspended the school year in March as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Monday, as many as 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Yemen, including nine deaths.