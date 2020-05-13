Iraq: Daesh kills 5 security personnel, 3 civilians in Diyala, Saladin  

Daesh has killed five Iraqi security personnel and three civilians, and injured others, according to Iraq’s Security Media Cell.

A 16th infantry division guard post came under direct fire from a Daesh group on a road in Baiji, in the Saladin governorate, which resulted in the killing of two fighters and the injury of one from the Iraqi forces, the Security Media Cell said in an official statement.

An explosive device detonated on a vehicle belonging to the Popular Mobilisation Forces’ 23rd Brigade in the village of Makhyas near Khanaqin in the Diyala governorate, which resulted in the killing of two fighters belonging to the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), the statement added.

READ: Iraq Sunnis fear unrest as Shia militias return to confront Daesh

Daesh also kidnapped two farmers from their farm in Makhyas and burnt three acres of their wheat crops, as well as three tractors. The farmers’ bodies were later found near their fields.

In the village of Alyawa, a Daesh group shot at a civilian vehicle, killing a Peshmerga fighter -Kurdish military man – and his wife and injuring their three-year-old daughter.