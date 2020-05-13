Israel extends closure of Palestine TV office in East Jerusalem

Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erden extended for six more months an earlier decision to close Palestine TV’s office in East Jerusalem and ban the station’s activities in the Holy City and in Israel.

Gilad first issued the closure in November, under the pretext that Palestine TV is affiliated with the Palestinian Authority (PA); banning the crew from working in occupied East Jerusalem.

Palestine TV’s Jerusalem correspondent, Christine Rinawi, said in a statement that she received the order from Israeli police after she was called in for questioning in Al-Maskoubia police station in West Jerusalem.

Last November Israeli police and intelligence personnel stormed the ]station’s office in East Jerusalem and handed the closure order to its administration.

Palestine TV says that the Israel authorities often harass its staff, arresting and questioning them.