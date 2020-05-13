Saudi-backed Yemeni forces recapture Abyan from UAE-backed group

Forces loyal to the internationally recognised Yemeni government yesterday took back control of a military camp run by the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Abyan Governorate, south of the country.

A government source who preferred not to be named said pro-government forces took back control of the Haidrat El-Sidr camp after violent confrontations with the STC militiamen in Abyan.

According to the source, the Yemeni army forces captured 15 STC militants and killed and wounded a number of them.

The government forces have also seized ten military vehicles used to transport personnel and equipment.

According to the same source, the pro-government forces continue to advance in STC controlled areas towards Zinjibar, the capital of Abyan.

Earlier yesterday, Yemeni army spokesman, Abdo Majali, said the UAE-backed STC forces had fired mortar bombs at army positions in the Al-Klassi and Shakra areas in Abyan, adding that “the army forces had to respond to these provocations, and enter into confrontations with the separatist militia”.

Last month, the STC announced unilateral “self-rule” in southern Yemen despite local, regional and international rejection.