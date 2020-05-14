Iraq judiciary asks parliament to remove immunity of 28 deputies

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council yesterday asked parliament to lift the immunity of 28 deputies in order for them to be investigated on charges including corruption and defamation, Anadolu Agency reported.

A member of the Iraqi Bar Association, Tariq Harb, told the news agency that according to the constitution, the MPs’ immunity could be revoked if the majority of attendees vote in favour.

He explained that if a parliament session is held with a quorum of 165 MPs – of a total of 329, only 84 MPs voting in favour will allow the officials’ immunity to be revoked.

Harb added that the accused would remain innocent until proven guilty.

The fight against corruption has been at the forefront of the protesters’ demands since October 2019.

According to Transparency International, Iraq is among the most corrupt countries in the world.