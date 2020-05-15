Egypt husband starves himself to death after killing wife

An Egyptian husband starved himself to death while in custody, only days after he killed his wife and stabbed and injured his friend, Al-Nahar newspaper reported.

The man was arrested after stabbing his wife to death over suspicions that she was cheating on him. While in detention, his mental health deteriorated, and he stopped eating. This prompted authorities to transfer him to hospital, where he died, according to the Lebanese newspaper.

The man had been married for seven years and he reportedly suffered mental health issues. He suspected that his wife was cheating on him, which put a strain on their marriage and led to numerous quarrels over the past six months.

When his friend interfered in an attempt to mend the couple’s relationship, the husband reportedly suspected that his wife and friend were having an affair. He stabbed them, killing his wife and injuring his friend.

