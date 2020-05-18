China builds large naval base in Djibouti

The Chinese Navy is building a massive base in Djibouti, on the Horn of Africa, that looks very similar to the Great Wall of China, Forbes magazine reported.

The magazine said the base, which has been built from scratch, is designed to be highly defendable on a scale rarely seen, even in war zones.

China began building the base’s outer wall in early 2016 and completed it in the spring of 2017. Since then, construction of the base has been underway.

Forbes said the base walls are made out of Hesco Style barriers with razor wire along the top.

“Inside the Hesco wall is the main wall built out of concrete. It has crenelations, meaning the up-and-down style battlements familiar from medieval castles. There are also gun loops, which are holes to fire weapons through. And there are tall towers on the corners,” it added.

According to the magazine, to access the base by road, vehicles turn off the perimeter road and pass through a substantial automated outer gate; before turning 90 degrees in an effort to slow vehicles. Further down is a vehicle checkpoint and a chicane.

