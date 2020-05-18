China to send team to investigate death of envoy in Israel

China will today deploy a special team to investigate the death of its ambassador to Israel, Haaretz reported.

Chinese diplomatic envoy, Du Wei, was found dead in bed in Tel Aviv yesterday.

He was appointed as China’s envoy to Israel in February.

The team will conduct an internal investigation and organise the repatriation of the envoy’s body, as well as coordinate embassy activities. A representative from his family will be joining, Haaretz reported.

Israel’s Megan David Adom emergency service said he had died following a “cardiac incident”.

Du Wei’s death adds further strain to China-Israel relations, which received a knock last week after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed signing a $1.5 billion contract for a desalination plant with the Hong Kong-based Hutchison Water International in response to concerns raised by America.

China’s ambassador to Israel found dead in Tel Aviv home