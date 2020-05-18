Coronavirus tally rises in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Coronavirus tally has risen in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in the past 24 hours, according to health authorities in both countries on Monday, reports Anadolu Agency.

In Saudi Arabia, eight fatalities were recorded, pushing the nationwide death toll to 320, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

It said the total number of cases climbed to 57,345 as 2,593 fresh infections were registered.

Another 3,026 people have recovered, raising the total to 28,748.

Bahrain’s Health Ministry, meanwhile, confirmed 200 new virus cases and 19 recoveries.

The Gulf state’s toll now stands at 12 deaths, 7,156 infections, and 2,929 recoveries.

Since the virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, it has spread to 188 countries and regions.

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has exceeded 315,000, with more than 4.74 million confirmed cases, and recoveries topping 1.73 million, according to a running tally by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.