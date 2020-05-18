Libya pro-government army destroys Haftar air defence system

The army of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) yesterday announced that it had destroyed a Russian made air defence system deployed by forces linked to Brigadier General Khalifa Haftar in the Al-Watiya base, southwest of the capital Tripoli.

Army spokesman Muhammed Kununu explained in a statement that a drone strike destroyed the Russian-made Pantsir type air defence system and Chinese-made Wing Loong II type armed drone which were supplied by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Haftar.

On Friday, Kununu said the Air Force had targeted a military vehicle carrying a number of militiamen linked to Haftar who had been on their way to support the “terrorist militias” in their aggression against Tripoli.

A confidential United Nations report revealed that the UAE is operating an air bridge to supply weapons to Haftar in violation of the UN arms embargo imposed on the oil-rich country, according to US news agency Bloomberg.

