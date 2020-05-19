Israel envoy to US lobbies for annexation, fearing Biden victory

Israeli Ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, has been lobbying in favour of Israel’s annexation plans, fearful of the plan being scrapped should Joe Biden become US president.

Three sources reported by the Israeli TV Channel 13 said that Dermer is leading a campaign targeting Trump administration officials, congressmen and women, journalists and other influencers to convince them that Israel must move forward on annexation plans.

Dermer believes annexation must be carried out before the US’ November election because if Joe Biden wins the presidency, he may change White House policy related to Israel and Palestine.

In an off-record speech to US experts and reporters, Dermer said: “Israel has to move on annexation now because we do not know what is going to happen in the elections and Biden might win.”

US: Israel ties to China may risk our ability to work with Tel Aviv

He stressed that despite the hesitation of the Trump administration, “we have a window of opportunity now and we need to use it.”

Israeli news website Wallah reported that Dermer is aware of division within the Trump administration regarding the annexation plan.

The issues in question have arisen due to concerns raised by the Jordanian king at the time when America wants to ensure the Hashemite Kingdom remains stable.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley will come into fruition from July.