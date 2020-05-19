Refugees are an inspiration to us all, head of UNHCR says

UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, has described refugees’ response to life as “an inspiration for us all”.

In an article published by Al Jazeera, he explained: “This Ramadan is unlike any other in living memory. Across the Muslim world, mosques stand empty, iftar meals are strangely quiet affairs and the joyful social gatherings that normally mark the Holy Month have been abandoned as we grapple with a global health emergency.”

“There is much that can be learned from the experience of refugees, for whom this has been the norm for years or even decades.”

“Their resilience and courage in the face of adversity. Their devotion to family and friends. Their instinct to share responsibility for helping those less fortunate within their communities,” he explained.

As we worry about when we can be reunited with our friends and family and resume our normal lives, it is worth remembering that those displaced by conflict, violence and persecution are faced with these uncertainties, and many more, every day.

“The grace and fortitude with which they respond can be an inspiration to us all.”

Taking Syria as a case study, the official said the United Nations provides aid to people in need in the liberated northern Syrian provinces, enabling them to experience the holy Ramadan month with minimum suffering.

The international body’s Ramadan campaign helps provide lifesaving support such as shelter, food, clean water and monthly cash assistance, to the most vulnerable refugee and IDP families in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh, he added.

