Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE welcome power-sharing agreement in Afghanistan

May 19, 2020
President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani speaks during 8th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process to convene under theme of Peace, Partnership, Prosperity in Istanbul, Turkey on December 9, 2019 [Emrah Yorulmaz - Anadolu Agency]
Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday welcomed the power- sharing agreement signed in Afghanistan between President Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah ending months of political deadlock.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Twitter that it hopes the “significant step” will lead to strengthening security, stability and peace across the country.

The statement reiterated Riyadh’s support for Kabul as well as the new government in achieving the Afghan people’s aspirations for prosperity and development.

Qatar also welcomed the agreement and described it as “an important step in the path towards achieving political stability in Afghanistan”.

For its part, the UAE said it hoped the agreement would be the beginning of achieving security and stability in the country, and called on the parties to the Afghan conflict to ceasefire during these delicate times as the world is combating the coronavirus pandemic.

