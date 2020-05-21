Jordan man shot by Israel police near border

The Jordanian government announced yesterday that it was following up on the shooting of a Jordanian citizen by the Israeli army through official and diplomatic channels, Petra news agency reported.

Petra quoted an unnamed government source as saying that the 49-year-old was wounded at dawn yesterday by the Israeli army after he crossed the international border separating the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Israel in the northern region of Baqoura.

“According to preliminary investigations, the Jordanian citizen, who is still being held by the Israeli authorities, crossed the borders for smuggling purposes,” the source said, without giving further details.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adarei said the army, in cooperation with police, thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons from Jordan to Israel.

The statement added that the Israeli forces spotted two suspects coming from Jordan and police shot at them.

“One of the two suspects was slightly injured and was transferred for treatment in a hospital inside Israel, while the second suspect escaped to Jordan,” it added.