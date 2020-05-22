Turkey voices sorrow over Pakistan plane crash

Turkey offered condolences to Pakistan over a deadly plane crash in the early hours of the day, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We receive the news with deep sorrow that a Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed into a residential area close to Jinnah Airport in Karachi resulting in the loss of many lives,” Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement wished the mercy of Allah upon the victims of the “tragic accident” and offered condolences to their relatives and the brotherly people of Pakistan.

“Deeply saddened by the crash of plane close to Karachi Airport in brotherly #Pakistan. May Allah’s mercy be upon those who lost their lives in the crash. Condolences to our Pakistani brothers & sisters. Friendly & brotherly Pakistan’s pain is our pain,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter, tagging his Pakistani counterpart Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

At least eight people were killed and 15 injured as a Pakistan International Airlines plane with 107 passengers on board crashed in the southern port city of Karachi.

