Iraq parliament: ‘Healthcare system may collapse in 10 days’

Due to increasing coronavirus cases, the Iraqi parliament warned on Thursday that the healthcare system in the country may collapse in ten days, Anadolu Agency reported.

Jawad Al-Mosawi, rapporteur of the parliament’s Crisis Cell, formed to tackle the coronavirus situation in the country, revealed in a statement: “The healthcare system may collapse in ten days if we do not take strict measures against coronavirus. The regional quarantine is a lie and it has not achieved anything on the ground.”

Al-Mosawi called on the Iraqis to commit to the protective measures in light of the increasing cases testing positive for coronavirus in the country. He requested complete commitment to the protective measures “before it’s too late”.

The government announced that the Iraqis do not follow the protective measures and therefore the number of cases is rising.

This warning came after the government isolated six regions inside Baghdad, after recording climbing numbers of coronavirus cases.

As of today, Iraq has recorded 3,964 coronavirus cases and 147 deaths.

Iraq has been suffering from ailing infrastructure in all sectors due to two decades of US occupation, preceded by more than one decade of a strict US siege.