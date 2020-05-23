Trump: US supports Yemen’s unity, safety of its land

US President Donald Trump reiterated on Thursday his country’s stance regarding the support of Yemen’s unity, sovereignty, and safety, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a letter he sent to Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, Trump expressed: “Working together, we look forward to achieving just and lasting peace in Yemen.”

According to the letter, which marked the 30th anniversary of Yemen’s unity, Trump confirmed that the US would stand with Yemen with regards to its efforts to maintain its unity, sovereignty, and safety.

OPINION: Despotic leaders are more deadly than the coronavirus

“On behalf of the US people, I would like to congratulate the Yemenis through you on the occasion of celebrating the 30th National Unity Day.” Trump added: “We respect the ongoing partnership between our governments, and respect your efforts to achieve peace.”

On 22 May, Yemen celebrated its National Unity Day which marks the unification of South Yemen and North Yemen in 1990.