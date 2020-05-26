Turkey: hackers replace call to prayer with protest song

The Italian protest song “Ciao Bella” replaced the call to prayer from several mosques in Turkey’s western province of İzmir last week after hackers broke into the centralised computer system.

The Mufti’s office in the province described the incident as an act of sabotage. The adhan, officials added, has been suspended temporarily as a precautionary measure.

An investigation has now been launched by İzmir’s Chief Public Prosecutor to find out who carried out the action and who shared the video on social media. If discovered, they will be prosecuted on charges of “publicly degrading religious values”’, reported Sabah newspaper.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised opposition party members who shared the incident on social media, accusing them of celebrating the “heinous act”.

Suleyman Soylu, Turkey’s Interior Minister, also condemned the incident. He said that it was an unexpected attack on the nation’s religious beliefs during the holy month of Ramadan.

