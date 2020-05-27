Lieberman accuses Netanyahu of inciting ‘civil war’ in Israel

Israeli politician Avigdor Lieberman accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of dragging Israel into a “civil war” to save himself and to escape personal problems.

“To get rid of personal troubles and to distract from problems he is responsible for, such as high unemployment and the like, he is inciting the public against itself,” Lieberman told Kan radio in an interview.

Netanyahu’s corruption trial began on Sunday at the Jerusalem District Court.

Upon arriving at court and shortly before the trial’s proceedings began, Netanyahu accused Israeli police and prosecutors of conspiring to “oust” him.

Lieberman dismissed the “false narrative” presented by the prime minister of a left-wing conspiracy to bring him down.

“He has no limits. Netanyahu is ready to drag the people of Israel into civil war to escape personal distress,” the former defence minister added.

As the first sitting prime minister to face trial while in office, Netanyahu is accused of bribery and fraud.

According to Israeli law, he is not required to step down unless he is convicted.